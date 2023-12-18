Blizzard goal: Overwatch 2's new heroes are free for all players at launch

Overwatch 2 launched in 2022 with its new 5v5 matches, free-to-play model, and more... but Blizzard promised more than what we've gotten so far... and now more changes are coming to the game.
One of the big changes was the introduction of new Heroes, where you'd have to purchase the premium version of the latest Battle Pass (which costs $10 on its own), or you'd have to complete a bunch of hero challenges which takes a considerable amount of time.
It seems we're on the cusp of some changes in Overwatch 2, where in a re cent episode of the Group Up! Podcast, Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss explained that the developer is "actively working toward" a new system that will have new Heroes available to all players at launch.
Neuss said: "Would I like for every single player to be able to experience a Hero the day that a season drops? Yes. Do I think we'll get there? Yes, I do think that we'll get there. We're actively working towards it right now. Can I talk about the details? No, I can't. I recognize it's an issue and something that we definitely do want to address in the game, because we're not actively hitting that first goal".
He continued, adding: "Part of it is also just us making sure we're balancing that we're free to play with fairness. So, yes, it's like, obviously you can earn every Hero [in game], you don't have to buy them, but like you said, there's this period of time where... does a team have a competitive advantage? That's one of the reasons why we want to change our model going forward. Because it doesn't feel great in a game like this, that's so dependent on Heroes, to hold people back".