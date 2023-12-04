Overwatch 2 Season 8 details arrive: new hero Mauga, Battle of the Beasts mode, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 8 drops tomorrow, with Mauga joining the hero party as well as a new Battle of the Beasts game mode, new Weapons Skins, and more.

Overwatch 2's latest season is upon us, which will see the newest Tank hero Mauga, festive holiday events, new Hero Mastery courses, and new rewards that get jam-packed with a beast hunter-themed season. Overwatch 2 - Season 8: Call of the Hunt starts on December 5; check it out:

Mauga was teased recently but is now on the official hero roster for Overwatch 2 starting with Season 8, which can be unlocked, of course. Mauga rocks dual chainguns that will burn and burst down your enemies, where he can also charge through enemies and come crashing down on them with Overrun. Mauga can also reinforce his team with his Cardiac Overdrive and even brawl in close-quarters combat with his powerful Cage Fight ultimate.

The team at Blizzard has made some changes to Mauga after watching how he performed and listening to player feedback. The team made some adjustments to Mauga to "make him stand out even more," like additional power to his chainguns, and more Armor HP that allows him to last longer in the fight.

Overwatch 2 - Season 8: Call of the Hunt is also an epic Beast Hunter-themed season, where you can fight in a powerful brawl with epic and powerful Grand Beasts in a fun 4v4 PvPvE game mode called "The Battle of the Beasts".

In a clash of Grand Beasts, protect yours while working with your team to defeat the enemy beast. Mauga will be free to play here as the only tank you can choose, or you can choose other hunter-themed heroes and rip through the Grand Beast's health to win the round.

Battle of the Beasts will be a limited-time event that runs through until December 18, where you can earn yourself new cosmetics, including a highlight intro for Mauga and a new name card, as well as the ability to earn up to 25,000 Battle Pass XP to smash into the Season 8 Battle Pass, where you can unlock new rewards. This includes the Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin, which is available in the Premium Battle Pass.

Battle of the Beasts has been teased as: "Fight in a powerful brawl with epic and powerful Grand Beasts in a fun 4v4 PvPvE game mode: The Battle of the Beasts. In a clash of Grand Beasts, protect yours while coordinating with your team to defeat the enemy beast. You'll be able to play Mauga for free as the only tank to play in this mode, or try your hand as one of many other hunter-themed heroes and tear through the Grand Beast's health while trying to avoid powerful abilities. May the best hunters win".

As for the new Weapons Skins, here's what we're being told: "Introducing Weapon Skins - a new way to customize your heroes. We're kicking things off with the Hard Light theme for Rein, Reaper, and Mercy. These sleek designs with custom visual and sound effects can be equipped with any of these heroes' skins. Look out for other Weapon Skins coming in future seasons. We're excited about weapon customization, and this is just the first step. As we create more Weapon Skins, we want to hear about what you love about the skins. Your feedback is key as we evolve Weapon Skins and introduce new looks and more ways to customize your heroes".