Report: Insomniac hacked, Wolverine PS5 game content included in ransomware attack

Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has reportedly been hit by a ransomware attack, and confidential data is believed to have been compromised.

Reports indicate that Insomniac Games has been hacked by Rhysida ransomware, and that sensitive company and employee information may have been attained by threat actors. Sony has acknowledged the reports, and has confirmed its investigating, but has not announced whether or not the attack took place.

Rhysida perpetrators have posted up images of leaked information to serve as proof of hacking, complete with multiple snapshots of confidential documents, employee tax records, emails, passports, and an unreleased snapshot of Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game. The data is being auctioned off with the starting price at $2 million, or 50 bitcoin.

Given Insomniac's proximity to Sony Interactive Entertainment as a premiere first-party studio, it's possible that the Insomniac data may include information about the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Insomniac, like the other first-party studios under the PlayStation banner, has been instrumental in laying out the core technologies used in Sony's video games hardware.

"With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data," Rhysida said, as reported by CyberDaily.au.

"Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!"

Sony has issued the following statement on the attack: