All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Software & Apps

Authorities confirm 500,000 people's data was stolen in a recent hack

More than half a million people's data was accessed and potentially stolen by a hacking group, which said it dumped the data after failing to receive money.

Authorities confirm 500,000 people's data was stolen in a recent hack
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The City of Columbus confirmed a ransomware attack by the group Rhysida, affecting at least 500,000 people and leaking personal data such as names, birth dates, addresses, and bank information. Rhysida published about 3TB of stolen files online after failing to secure a ransom.

The City of Columbus has confirmed that at least 500,000 people have been affected by a ransomware hack that potentially leaked a collection of personal information.

Authorities confirm 500,000 people's data was stolen in a recent hack 65115656
2

Ransomware traced back to the group known as Rhysida was detected on systems over the summer and now the City of Columbus, Ohio, has confirmed at least 500,000 people's data such as first and last names, dates of birth, home addresses, bank account information, and more, were leaked online. Reports indicate that Rhysida published approximately 3TB of stolen files on its blog after it failed to obtained a ransom from the city for the stolen data.

Letters were sent to the potentially affected individuals and were delivered to addresses around October 7. Notably, the confirmation didn't state how many victims received letters, or the specifics of the data that was leaked online, and is more than likely accessible somewhere on the dark web. Furthermore, security researcher Connor Goodwolf, legally called David Leroy Ross, said after downloading the stolen data from Rhysida he discovered one of the sources for the hack was the city's prosecutor.

Moreover, Goodwolf said that one of the first observations he made when sifting through the data was the individuals were domestic violence victims. This discovery further propels the concern that the leaked information could put people in real danger. In response to these claims by Goodwolf the City of Columbus sued the security researcher.

List of Stolen Information

  • First and last names
  • Dates of birth
  • Home addresses
  • Bank account information
  • Driver's licenses
  • Social Security Numbers
  • Other identifying information concerning residents and/or their interactions with the City
  • City employee account number and position
  • City employment and payroll records
  • Sensitive personal information of police officers
  • Reports submitted by arresting and undercover officers
  • Details of misdemeanor crimes dating back to 2015
  • Personal information of crime victims, including minors
  • Witnesses to the crimes the City prosecuted
Photo of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC
Best Deals: ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/5/2024 at 9:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:maine.gov, theregister.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles