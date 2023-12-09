Scientists unveil the world's first Harry Potter invisibility 'cloak'

A team of scientists have unveiled ground-breaking optical technology that has now redefined the boundaries between the seen and unseen.

The iconic Harry Potter invisibility cloak has been brought to life by a group of scientists who have unlocked a ground-breaking new level of optical technology.

According to several reports and the South China Morning Post, the new technology is called an InvisDefense Coat and is capable of hiding the human body day or night, specifically from security cameras that are being monitored by artificial intelligence. At a recent scientific event in Shanghai, China, Chu Junhao, a renowned physicist from Donghua University, took to the stage to demonstrate how certain materials can be invisible to the human eye, which generates an effect that is out of science fiction or fantasy.

The scientist explained that the new technology uses what are called convex cylindrical lenses, which are placed in a row across the sheet of paper seen in the above video. "Each vertical lens can shrink and thin objects parallel to it so that light can refract," Chu explained. Technology such as this has widespread application, and specifically in the military sector, as vehicles such as fighter jets could have the material placed on their belly, entire structures built out of it, and general stealth applications.

Chu Junhao's presentation was a mixture of joking and scientific seriousness, where he emphasized the implications of the technology in various settings. At one stage, the scientist even joked about the possibility that one day, "everyone having Harry Potter's invisibility cloak in their closet".