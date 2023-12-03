Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs being sold for up to 50% off on Amazon are very likely a scam

With scammers looking to take advantage of customers buying a brand-new GPU from Amazon can be risky if you don't check where its coming from.

GPU scams are very real, and Sapphire (who make some excellent Radeon GPUs) is once again warning its followers and customers that scam sellers on Amazon offering brand-new GPUs with discounts of up to 50% are most likely fake.

Sapphire Technology notes that the best way to tell if you're looking at a scam is by checking the "Ships from" and "Sold by" sections, which should read Amazon.com - anything else and you're at risk of being scammed. This advice applies to all GPU purchases over on Amazon, as buying directly from the source is always the way to go regarding expensive PC gaming hardware.

Amazon.com is home to countless resellers and third-party merchants, so it can be hard to tell who you're buying something from, which can be very risky regarding tech. GPU scams on Amazon aren't limited to Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX from Sapphire, as there have been recent listings for GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs with pricing as low as $399.

In case you're wondering, $399 for a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 is a deal that is too good to be true. Sapphire is clearly frustrated with the situation, as the company's recent social media post adds that it cannot fix the issue - "From our end, Sapphire is unable to fix this."

So, then, is this something that Amazon can address? Amazon is massive, and scams will always slip through the cracks, so it will come down to responding to issues and investigating potential scams promptly. And ensuring customers are reimbursed if they are scammed.

