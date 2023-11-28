These are the most popular things books according to Apple

Apple Books allows people to read and listen to books in a similar way to the Kindle app and Apple says these are the most popular ones of the year.

When it comes to reading books and listening to audiobooks there are a few ways to do that on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. But Apple Books is obviously the way route that Apple wants people to take, and now it's shared details on the most popular books that people have been reading and listening to in that particular app.

Apple says that a new Year in Review is available in the Read Now tab under the Top Picks section on the iPhone and iPad, giving people a new way to find more information about the books that they have been reading throughout the year. They'll learn about what kind of reader they are based on their reading history, while they will also see the total number of books read as well as the total number of minutes that they have been reading. It's all put together into a nice sharable format that can be published to social media, too.

In terms of the most popular books on the platform Apple broke its collections into four categories; nonfiction books, fiction books, nonfiction audiobooks, and fiction audiobooks.

Starting with the nonfiction books, Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex took the top spot with The Woman in Me by Britney Spears in second and The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann in third. IN terms of fiction, Rebecca Yarros took the first and second spots with Fourth Wing and Iron Flame respectively while Happy Place by Emily Yarros was in third.

Moving on to audiobooks, the top spot was taken by The Woman in Me by Britney Spears and second was Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The third spot was taken by Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford.

Finally, fiction audiobooks saw Only the Dead by Jack Carr in the top spot and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros in second. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett was in third.

These top charts are all great ways to find new books to read or listen to and there is always the chance your new favorite book is in that list and you just don't know it yet.

As for the Year in Review, Apple says it's only available to Apple Books users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. Those users also need to be using an iPhone with iOS 17.1 or an iPad with iPadOS 17.1 installed, too. Assuming that's all squared away you're off to the races.