Whoops! OnePlus might have leaked the exact OnePlus 12 global launch date

The OnePlus 12 is set to be announced on December 5 but now it looks like the global launch could happen on January 24 after the date was leaked.

We already know that OnePlus is going to announce the OnePlus 12 flagship phone on December 5 which means that we don't have to wait all that long before it is shown off officially. But the unveiling of the phone for a global launch is likely to be a while away. Now, we might know exactly when that will be thanks to a leak by OnePlus itself.

This is all based on some sleuthing done by X user 1NormalUsername who spotted that a competition running on the OnePlus website appears to suggest that a OnePlus 12 launch event is set for January 26. Android Authority picked up what 1NormalUsername put down, noting that the terms and conditions for the competition in the United States say that the end date is January 23, 2024. However, the same page on the Indian website says that the end date of the competition is the day before the OnePlus 12 launch event.

With that in mind, it doesn't take too much guesswork to make the assumption that January 24, 2024 will be the date that the OnePlis 12 will be unveiled to its international audience, meaning that's when those in Europe and the United States can expect to learn more.

We should know all of the key specifications long before that, however. With the OnePlus 12 being announced for the Chinese market next week we'll learn all of the key details sooner rather than later. We already know the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but more details on everything that fits around that will be with us on December 5.