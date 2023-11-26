Redditor takes Meta Quest 3 to the bathroom, and says 'Pooping with the Quest 3 is Magical'

Going to the bathroom while watching videos on the Meta Quest 3 is apparently a game changer, here's hoping no one else uses this Redditor's Quest 3. Ever.

"I'm the kind of person that likes to take my time during my morning poops," writes Redditor Tall_Whole_5777. Yes, this is that kind of story - albeit through the lens of virtual and mixed reality, thanks to the new Meta Quest 3. In addition to a more impressive display, the latest headset from Meta adds full-color cameras for tracking and Mixed Reality.

Meta Quest 3 and its full-color Mixed Reality features mean that it can be taken anywhere... like, say, the bathroom.

In addition to new types of games, Mixed Reality, or MR, is the sort of tech that can project a big or small screen into the world around you. Sit in the comfort of your living room while watching a movie on a cinema-sized screen while still being able to see and interact with your surroundings. You can even head out into the world and order a coffee from an unimpressed coffee shop employee - like this person did.

Or, use the Meta Quest 3 for bathroom-related procedures in what sounds like a surprisingly more sanitary alternative to the usual routine.

Like many out there, Tall_Whole_5777's morning poop involves watching YouTube on a smartphone or tablet positioned on a sink while 'doing their business.' "I almost always have some kind of YouTube video playing on my phone on the sink next to me, news, educational content, etc," Tall_Whole_5777 says. Doing so with the Meta Quest 3 with the video passthrough turned on was revelatory. They didn't have to touch anything outside of the usual wiping and hand-washing.

Having the floating screen of Meta Quest 3's Mixed Reality play videos while in the bathroom while sitting on the can is apparently "magical" and a "10/10" experience. As a VR and MR pioneer, Tall_Whole_5777 had to remind themselves that the screen wasn't real as they flicked water off their hands so as to not "get the 'screen' wet while picking another video."

The Meta Quest 3's display is one of its biggest strengths, with 2,064 x 2,208 pixels per eye delivering close to a 30% improvement compared to Meta Quest 2. The result is lifelike 4K images, and when you add in two RGB color cameras that can add depth to objects projected in Mixed Reality, the result is - magical poops.

And with that, here's Tall_Whole_5777's final word on Mixed Reality number two.