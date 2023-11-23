Black Friday Deal - MSI's new 40-inch MAG401QR ultrawide gaming display is available for $360

MSI MAG401QR ultrawide gaming display features a large 40-inch IPS panel and it's currently available for under $360 thanks to Black Friday Deals.

MSI has launched a brand-new (and sizeable) ultrawide gaming monitor for the low price of $360 (via Amazon)as part of the current Black Friday Deals. The new 40-inch MSI MAG401QR ultrawide gaming display features a large, flat IPS panel with a UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a 155Hz refresh rate with a low 1ms response time.

With most 21:9 ultrawide displays featuring 34-inch panels, it's good to see a larger, more affordable option like this. Especially one that still falls under MSI's "Esports Gaming" line-up thanks to its specs. On a side note, I'd love to see more 40-inch ultrawide models hit the market, with 3440 x 1440 and 3820 x 1600 pixel options.

Back to the new 40-inch MSI MAG401QR, color accuracy is great for the price, too, with 90% Adobe RGB, 94% DCI-P3, and 118% sRGB. There's also DisplayHDR 400 certification to crank up the cinematic visuals and some eye-care features like anti-flicker and blue light reduction modes. Plus, the IPS panel offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle and Adaptive Sync support.

Another nice-to-see feature of the new MSI MAG401QR UltraWide gaming display is that it offers KVM so that you can connect and control multiple devices with one set of keyboard and mouse input hardware.

Port-wise, it's also stacked with 2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a, USB Type-C (display and 65W power delivery), and USB Type-B for the 2 x USB 2.0 hub and access to MSI's Gaming Intelligence app that lets you adjust panel settings from your PC.

MSI MAG401QR ultrawide gaming display is available now, and you can pick it up at Amazon or Newegg via the links below. For more information, be sure to check out the official product page.