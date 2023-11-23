It's now cheaper to buy AirPods Pro 2 earbuds in some countries with or without Black Friday

Following the release of the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C it was surely only a matter of time before Apple started to sell the older Lightning-powered model at a discount. And now that's happening, so long as you're willing to pick up a pair of refurbished earbuds.
Apple's refurbished store is now selling second-gen AirPods Pro for the first time, but only in a select few European countries. At the time of writing those countries include the U.K., Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland.
It's important to remember that these are not the latest model of AirPods Pro right now, although it won't matter to a lot of people. The only difference between this model and the one Apple recently released is the move from Lightning to USB-C and a tweak that could be important to future Vision Pro headset buyers. For those people, the USB-C AirPods Pro will support wireless lossless audio, something the Lightning model can't manage thanks to having an older H2 wireless audio chip.
As for these refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning Case, Apple is selling them for around 15% less than you'd normally pay. The earbuds are fully tested and cleaned to ensure they're working as new, but there might be a better way to get cheaper AirPods Pro 2 right now. The Black Friday deals are in full effect and it's possible that you might be able to get a new pair - even potentially with that new USB-C port and upgraded H2 chip - for less than these refurbished earbuds. Make sure to check all of your options before making a purchase.