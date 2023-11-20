The iPhone 16 Pro's battery might have just leaked almost a year away from its release

The iPhone 16 Pro isn't going to arrive until September 2024 if Apple follows its usual release schedule but its battery might have already leaked.

Apple only announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro a few weeks ago, but it's already working on what comes next - and likely what comes after that, too. In terms of the iPhone 16 Pro, expectations are already high, and now a new leak claims to have shared information about what will go inside that high-end model. Specifically, it appears to have leaked the battery that will power the iPhone 16 Pro.

While we can likely expect a different part to be used in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is now rumored to have a larger battery than the iPhone 15 Pro that is on sale currently. However, the difference in size isn't going to be a huge one which means we shouldn't expect any huge improvements in how long iPhone 16 Pro buyers can go between charges.

The leak itself comes via a post to X by an account called Kosutami which has had a relatively solid track record when it comes to sharing accurate information about Apple devices in the past. However, it's important to remember that this doesn't necessarily mean that we can guarantee that this leak is legitimate. We might have to wait until September next year before we can know for certain.

As for what the leak tells us, the X post includes photos of what is said to be the battery from an iPhone 16 Pro prototype and has a capacity of 3,355mAh while the iPhone 15 Pro's battery ruins at 3,274. That means that while it's true that the battery is set to get bigger, it's most likely that any gains will be eaten up by more power-hungry components of the phone like a faster chip compared to the one used in the current iPhones.

Another change appears to be a tweaked connector design which could suggest that there will be another internal rejig for Apple's iPhone components. What that rejig will do isn't clear yet, but it's possible that Apple is going to try and ensure that the iPhone 16 Pro stays cooler during heavy use. The iPhone 15 Pro has been reported to get overly warm during gaming, for example. It would stand to reason that Apple would want to make sure that similar reports aren't plentiful when the new models arrive.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to be joined by the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus of course, and we can surely expect to see more leaks between now and launch day next September.