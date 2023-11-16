Embracer likely to cancel more games to reduce expenses, may shy away from external projects

Embracer Group is likely to cancel more video game projects in an effort to reduce investment costs as it continues to boost free cash flow, reduce debt.

Embracer Group telegraphs that it will start culling more of its planned video game projects in an effort to reduce capital expenditures and reduce investment costs.

Embracer's latest Q2 report paints a much more lean diet for the gaming giant. On the heels of laying off 904 people, including over 700 game developers, the company has outlined the next steps of its cost-savings plan. This new restructuring program has already helped Embracer deliver positive free cash flow of about $36 million, driven by a reduction in both capital and operational expenditures.

On the capex front, Embracer says this second phase will draw more scrutiny in what titles that are being funded, including a "global review" the content pipeline. At the end of September, Embracer had 201 game development projects in the works. This number is likely to be culled as the company looks at ways to drive down spending. Embracer also conducted a $108 million write-down of "intangible assets related to restructuring," which should include any titles that have already been cancelled as part of the first wave (including Volition's new projects, among others).

Based on what Embracer says about ROI on internally-developed games, it's also possible the company will shy away from third-party external projects in an effort to maintain tighter control over game budgets and scope while also aiming at improved return on investment.

Capex and opex savings:

First phase of capex reductions completed - currently deep into the implementation of the second phase of capex reductions, based on a global review of the pipeline of ongoing PC/ Console games.

Opex savings are well on track and include both headcount reductions as well as savings on overhead costs.