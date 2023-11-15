ENERMAX introduces two new high-airflow PC cases: the mid and mini-tower MS31 and MS32

ENERMAX introduces two new PC cases with full mesh front panels designed to improve airflow and keep overall noise levels down to a minimum.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

ENERMAX is known for creating high-performance PC components and hardware, and over the years, we've reviewed and been impressed by several of the company's power supplies, coolers, and cases. Today, we've got word of two new arrivals into the latter category with the new ENERMAX MS31 mid-tower and MS21 mini-tower cases.

ENERMAX introduces two new high-airflow PC cases: the mid and mini-tower MS31 and MS32 02
Open Gallery 4

Available in both black and white, these new cases from ENERMAX are designed for maximum airflow and lower noise levels, which is why they feature full mesh front panels alongside 4 pre-installed 120mm ARGB PWM fans. From there, the cooling potential only increases with the larger MS31 mid-tower case able to accommodate up to 11 fans, including those on a massive 420mm AIO CPU cooler in the front.

Although the MS21 mini-tower case is smaller and created for those looking for a more compact PC build, it can still support up to 8 fans, including those on a 360mm AIO CPU cooler in the front.

Regarding GPU compatibility, both cases arrive with a GPU holder/bracket to support the chunky modern GeForce RTX and Radeon RX graphics cards of today. In addition to dust filters on the top and front to protect and extend the lifespan of internal components, the front I/O panel includes a fast 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Type-C port alongside 2 x USB 3.0 ports.

ENERMAX introduces two new high-airflow PC cases: the mid and mini-tower MS31 and MS32 04
Open Gallery 4

The ENERMAX MS31 Mid-Tower case and ENERMAX MS21 Mini-Tower case are available now and have a two-year warranty. Here's a closer look at the specs.

ENERMAX MS31 Mid-Tower case

  • Color: Black/White
  • Dimensions: 415mm (D) x 210mm (W) x 470mm (H)
  • Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
  • Radiator Compatibility: 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm, 420mm
  • Max. GPU Length: 410mm
  • Max. CPU Cooler Height: 162mm
  • PCIe Expansion Slots: 7
  • Warranty: 2 Years

ENERMAX MS21 Mini-Tower case

  • Color: Black/White
  • Dimensions: 370mm (D) x 210mm (W) x 435mm (H)
  • Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
  • Radiator Compatibility: 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm
  • Max. GPU Length: 365mm
  • Max. CPU Cooler Height: 162mm
  • PCIe Expansion Slots: 5
  • Warranty: 2 Years
Buy at Amazon

Enermax LIQMAX III 360 ARGB, All-in-one CPU Liquid Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$125.00
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2023 at 7:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:enermax.com, enermax.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags