InWin showcases a range of new PC cases at CES, including the full-tower Covalent

InWin brought a range of new impressive cases launching in Q1 2026 to CES, from the mid-tower W1, W50, and DLITE FLEX, to the full-tower Covalent.

InWin brought several impressively built and designed cases to CES 2026, alongside a new mind-blowing Signature Series concept design called AEON. Interestingly, the company's flagship full-tower desktop, Covalent, is not only built for PC gaming enthusiasts but also for those looking to build a powerful AI workstation.

The new InWin Covalent.

The Covalent supports EEB motherboards and has ample room for installing two GPUs, allowing users to run more complex, hardware-intensive AI workloads. There's also support for up to eight 3.5-inch drives or nine 2.5-inch drives for data-intensive workloads. Plus, ample room for AIO coolers, fans, and radiators. And all of that is enclosed in a stylish design with tempered glass panels and sturdy aluminum. The InWin Covalent is on track for a Q1 release.

Next was the W50 mid-tower, which features multiple tempered glass side panels for panoramic views on all sides. The angular, contoured W-shaped glass panels give this case a very unique look, and InWin confirms that the small mesh panel on the rear helps with airflow for builds with either vertical or horizontal GPU installations. A panoramic case for high-end builds, the W50 is on track for a Q1 release.

The new InWin W50.

Moving on to the stylish DLITE FLEX mid-tower case, InWin told us it's the US version, altered to avoid unnecessary aluminum tariffs. On the US version of the case, the four metallic rectangle strips on each corner are actually plastic that have been modified and painted to look like brushed metal, and the effect is pretty impressive.

The DLITE FLEX is optimized for airflow and delivers a builder-friendly experience, with the wavy-patterned mesh front panel adding a subtle effect that elevates the overall look. Compatible with the latest graphics cards and coolers, the DLITE FLEX is also on track for a Q1 release.

The new InWin DLITE FLEX.

Finally, we get to a compact and impressive W1 mid-tower case that features a dual-channel design that separates the PSU from other components. This one featured a curved tempered glass panel covering the front and sides of the case for a panoramic look, with plenty of intake and airflow.

The new InWin W1.

One very cool design touch is that the full tempered glass panel is secured and slides out via a single thumbscrew located at the bottom of the front panel. It also supports GPUs up to 410mm in length so that it can house even the most powerful PC gaming hardware. The InWin W1 is also on track for a Q1 release.