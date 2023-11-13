AMD Radeon PRO W7700 announced: Navi 32 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 for $999

AMD has just introduced its new Radeon PRO W7700 workstation graphics card, powered by the Navi 32 GPU and 16GB of GDDR6; the new offering will cost $999.

Inside, the new Radeon PRO W7700 workstation GPU features 16GB of GDDR6 with ECC memory on a 256-bit memory bus with the GDDR6 clocked at 18Gbps, we'll see up to 576GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The Navi 32 GPU clocks at up to 2.3GHz and will have 48 Compute Units, which makes for 3072 Stream Processors that will deliver up to 28.27 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance with a 190W TBP delivered by a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

AMD uses a tighter dual-slot design for its Radeon PRO W7700 workstation GPU, measuring in at just 26.7cm, too.

We have 28.1 billion transistors with the Graphics Compute Die (GCD) made on TSMC 5nm, while the Memory Compute Die (MCD) made on TSMC 6nm. Joining the 3072 Stream Processors, we have 2nd Gen 48 Ray Accelerators. We have 56.54 Teraflops of FP16 compute performance and 28.27 Teraflops of FP32 compute performance. There's 64MB of L3 cache, with AMD using its in-house Infinity Cache.

AMD's new Radeon PRO W7700 workstation GPU features 4 x DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, and just to remind you... absolutely NONE of NVIDIA's offerings in any GPU form (gaming, workstation, AI) have DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, and they still have the older-gen DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

AMD has some benchmarks of its new Radeon PRO W7700 workstation GPUs against NVIDIA's RTX 4000 SFF workstation GPU with price/performance using 3D CAD + DCC model, texture, light, animate, and rendering while simultaneously analyzing, editing, working with titles, color correction, and encoding videos and photos.

AMD claims its new Radeon PRO W7700 workstation card is up to 1.9x faster in Dassault Systemes' SOLIDWORKS, up to 2x faster in Autodesk Maya, and up to 1.6x faster in Adobe Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve against the NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF workstation card. AMD also has the NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A5000 workstation GPUs in its benchmark listings here.

It's worth noting that NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 SFF workstation GPU features more VRAM: 20GB GDDR6 ECC versus 16GB GDDR6 ECC on the Radeon PRO W7700. NVIDIA is also only using up to 70W on its RTX 4000 SFF versus the 190W on the Radeon PRO W7700. NVIDIA's downside is that there's 4 x mini DisplayPort 1.4a connectors, which don't compete against the superior, future-proof DisplayPort 2.1 connectors on the Radeon PRO W7700.