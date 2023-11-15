LG releases two new ultrawide gaming monitors that are cheaper than usual

LG has released two new ultrawide gaming monitors under its UltraGear line in time for the coming holidays, and they are cheaper than usual.

LG is no stranger to the gaming monitor market, and in some cases, the company leads the pack of brands with high-quality display technology and gorgeous visuals.

Now, LG has sounded off on two new gaming monitors to add to its line-up of UltraGear displays. Introducing two new 45-inch ultrawide gaming displays, the 45GR65DC and the 45GR75DC. So, what are the differences? Technically, not much at all - albeit the changes are small, they are worth mentioning. Essentially, everything between these monitors is the same except for the inclusion of USB-C with 90W power delivery in the 45GR75DC.

Both of these monitors feature the following specifications; a resolution of 5120 x 1440, a 1500R curvature, VA panel, and support for 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Additionally, each display comes with support for VESA mounting, DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync technology, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, and a 200Hz refresh rate. As for connectivity, both displays come with 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and one USB-B 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream ports. Additionally, there is also the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The best part of these displays is the price, LG has slapped a $799 price tag on the 45GR65DC, and a $899 price tag on the 45GR75DC. If you are interested in reading more about these displays, check out the 45GR75DC here and the 45GR65DC here.