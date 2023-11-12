The leaked Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 looks suspiciously familiar

The as-yet unannounced Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has leaked ahead of its official unveiling and it looks a bit like a compressed Apple Watch.

Samsung is yet to officially take the wraps off of the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness wearable but that hasn't stopped it from leaking. In images shared by Windows Report, the new watch has been shown off in a body that looks very familiar indeed.

The Galaxy Fit 3's leaked images show a device that appears to be similar to a somewhat compressed or squashed Apple Watch, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering that Apple's wearable is the most popular on the planet.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Little is currently known about the specifications of the Galaxy Fit 3 itself, but the display is clearly bigger than the 1.1-inch Galaxy Fit 2. That older watch also features a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and a gyroscope. In terms of features, it offers sleep tracking and automatic workout detection so we can expect those to be present and correct next time out as well. The same goes for music playback control and notifications when paired with a phone.

As Windows Report notes, the leaked images clearly show a heart rate monitor on the back of this thing so we can definitely mark that one off, but that's a bit of a given at this point.

Unfortunately, it appears unlikely that owners of the Galaxy Fit 3 will be able to change their attached bands after purchase, which means that anyone looking to pick one of these up will need to make sure to buy the one they like out the gate.

A firm release window isn't yet known of course, but it's been suggested that we could see the Galaxy Fit 3 launch alongside Samsung's next big phone updates. With the Galaxy S24 lineup rumored for a January 2024 release, that seems like as good a time as any for this new fitness tracker to be unveiled as well.