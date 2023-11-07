NVIDIA's new teaser video shows how much faster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is with DLSS 3

DLSS 3 in performance mode is not far off twice as fast in best-case scenarios, as benchmarked on an NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is about to be released - on November 10, on both PC and consoles - and as you're likely aware, it supports NVIDIA DLSS 3.

So, the question is how much nippier will DLSS 3 make the shooter? And the answer is impressively faster, although we already knew that - but now we can see the difference in a new teaser clip uploaded to YouTube by NVIDIA.

We are reminded that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be up to 1.8 times faster when PC gamers turn on DLSS 3, so the frame rate boosting tech makes quite a difference.

In the above video, you can see the frame rate at 4K resolution (with maxed out graphics settings) is 67 fps without DLSS 3, and then when the feature is turned on, we see an immediate jump to around 120 to 130 fps.

Good news for those with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, no doubt. Incidentally, if you're wondering which GPU was used for this testing, it was an RTX 4080 and DLSS 3 was running in performance mode as you'd expect.

NVIDIA further points out that Modern Warfare III also benefits from its Reflex tech (with supported hardware) and this can push down system latency by up to 28%, giving you a slightly sharper translation of your reactions to the game on-screen.

Of course, while it isn't officially out yet, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's campaign early access is live - and players aren't too happy with it (that's putting it mildly). Indeed, reviewers have roundly savaged the shooter as we've pointed out elsewhere.