Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III requires an insane 213GB on the PC with HQ textures

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III seems to be the biggest Call of Duty of all time, with the PlayStation 5 version of the game taking up an SSD-busting 234.9GB of storage... wowzers. The PC version of the game requires an equally SSD-hurting 213GB of space.

Why does XXX require so much storage? Activision explains why the file sizes of the game are "larger than last year", explaining: "This is due to the increased amount of content available day one, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from Modern Warfare 2, as well as map files for current Call of Duty: Warzone. (Note: as part of our ongoing optimization efforts, your final installation size will be actually smaller than the combined previous Call of Duty experiences)".

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III requires 79GB of storage in its basic form, giving you multiplayer only without the campaign or the higher-quality textures. The campaign for Modern Warfare III is where all of the storage space is used, with 140GB for the campaign alone. This means that if you want the campaign + multiplayer + zombies + Warzone = 235GB of space on the PlayStation 5 and 213GB of space on the PC.

I don't know how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's campaign alone needs 140GB of space when the entirety of Alan Wake 2 weights in at just 86GB in its heftiest form -- on the PC -- meanwhile the 5-hour campaign of MW3 requires nearly double the entire space that Remedy Entertainment's masterpiece game: Alan Wake 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be in its best form on the PC, with developer Beenox saying gamers can expect 4K graphics and ultrawide gaming monitor support included, 500+ customization options on PC, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and Reflex technology, gamers are protected by Richochet anti-cheat technology, too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 10. But, if you've pre-ordered the game, then you'll be able to jump into it today.