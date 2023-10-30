Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC specs released: is your PC ready?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC system requirements are here: recommended specs for competitive and 4K ultra settings, 150GB storage required.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is getting closer to release, with the PC lead developer Beenox fine-tuning the PC version of the game in preparation for the launch.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch with NVIDIA DLSS 3 support, with GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners enjoying NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. This means that if you've got the right RTX 40 series GPU hardware, you can enable DLSS Super Resolution to boost FPS or turn NVIDIA Reflex on for low-latency COD.

Popular Now: Twitch streamer Amouranth launches beer made from her vaginal yeast

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be in its best form on the PC, with developer Beenox saying gamers can expect 4K graphics and ultrawide gaming monitor support included, 500+ customization options on PC, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and Reflex technology, gamers are protected by Richochet anti-cheat technology, too.

4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC system requirements (source: Call of Duty)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will not require much at the minimum for multi-player only needing an Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card with 2GB of video memory. You'll also need 149GB of available storage space, with 79GB required for COD HQ + MP (or 34GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed).

The recommended PC specifications are to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at 60FPS in "most situations with all options set to high," needing an Intel Core i7-6700K and AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 3060, or alternatively, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card.

4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with NVIDIA DLSS 3 enabled (source: Call of Duty)

However, the competitive and 4K resolution PC system requirements are only a bit higher again, with the Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 4070, or the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC launch times (source: Call of Duty)

We've also got some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC launch time details from this announcement, too.