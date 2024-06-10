Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires an absolutely insane 300GB+ on Xbox Series X/S consoles

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require an absolutely bonkers amount of SSD space on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, requiring a huge 309.8GB of storage.

The news comes from an early spotting of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the Xbox Store, showing that it requires exactly 309.8GB of space. Frankly, I'm not surprised... we saw a few years ago that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was consuming 200GB+ and then 250GB+ on the PC before some changes were made, but now we're talking about 300GB... one-third of the 1TB SSD inside of the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

300GB+ at launch will most likely balloon out to something bigger with day-one patches, updates over time, and seasonal updates with new content. We should expect future Call of Duty updates to make that 300GB even bigger... which is going to be a problem for Xbox Series X/S (and PlayStation 5) gamers who have just 1TB of SSD storage space on their consoles.

PC gamers playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be better off, as there are far more storage options for PC gamers than there are consoles gamers. But still, 300GB+ of space is an insane amount of storage to be chewed up by a single game, especially when there are far better-looking games on the market that use far less storage space. Come on, Activision-Blizzard, this is getting insane.