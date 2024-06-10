Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires an absolutely insane 300GB+ on Xbox Series X/S consoles

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires an insane 309.8GB on Xbox Series X/S consoles, the biggest Call of Duty game ever made... prepare your SSDs, gamers!

Published
Updated
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require an absolutely bonkers amount of SSD space on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, requiring a huge 309.8GB of storage.

The news comes from an early spotting of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the Xbox Store, showing that it requires exactly 309.8GB of space. Frankly, I'm not surprised... we saw a few years ago that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was consuming 200GB+ and then 250GB+ on the PC before some changes were made, but now we're talking about 300GB... one-third of the 1TB SSD inside of the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

300GB+ at launch will most likely balloon out to something bigger with day-one patches, updates over time, and seasonal updates with new content. We should expect future Call of Duty updates to make that 300GB even bigger... which is going to be a problem for Xbox Series X/S (and PlayStation 5) gamers who have just 1TB of SSD storage space on their consoles.

PC gamers playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be better off, as there are far more storage options for PC gamers than there are consoles gamers. But still, 300GB+ of space is an insane amount of storage to be chewed up by a single game, especially when there are far better-looking games on the market that use far less storage space. Come on, Activision-Blizzard, this is getting insane.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle - PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2024 at 6:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags