Resident Evil Village is now on iPhone and iPad, but you'll need a recent model to play it

The popular Resident Evil Village game is now available to play on the iPhone and iPad so long as you have one of the A17 Pro, M1, or M2 chips.

After Apple announced it during the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro unveiling back in September, the Capcom console game Resident Evil Village is now available for download on the iPhone and iPad. And in our testing, it's pretty great. But that doesn't mean that there aren't a couple of catches to pay attention to.

The new game is available for download in the App Store right now, and it's free by way of a trial. You'll have to pay to get the full version and additional DLC if you want it, but right now that's all on offer with a 60% cut off the normal price to celebrate the launch. If you want the game, now is the time to get it.

However, you'll need to have one of Apple's latest iPads and its best iPhone to be able to do it. The new game is only playable no the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, while you'll need an iPad with Apple's M1 or M2 chip inside if you prefer the bigger screen. That includes most of Apple's most modern tablets including the excellent iPad Pro, but it's worth checking you have the required hardware if you want to get in on the Resi action.

Once you do have the game, on-screen controls are available for those who don't have a controller. However, in our testing, you're definitely going to want one. The controls are slightly complicated and they are very plentiful, often taking up most of the display. Plug in a controller like the excellent Backbone One and the whole game changes, however, making this the closest thing to a console-level experience we've seen on a smartphone to date.

If you do buy yourself a new game controller, just make sure that it has the right port - remember, some iPhone controllers will have a Lightning port which is no good for those who own Apple's latest USB-C-endowed devices.