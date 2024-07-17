Latest AAA title released on iOS flops with less than 2,000 buyers

AAA titles are making their way to iOS as smartphones' hardware has reached a level where cut-down versions of big-name games can be played on mobile.

Titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding have made their way over to iOS, and according to Appmagic, which estimates store data, none of these titles have performed well in terms of sales. Also joining that disappointing list is Resident Evil 7, which was released on July 2. Appmagic estimates the new release has been downloaded approximately 83,000 times since it launched, earning Capcom about $28,000.

That aforementioned figure doesn't include Apple's mandatory 30% cut of all transactions through iOS, which, if added to the figure, would bring it up to $36 582. How Appmagic arrived at the total number of buyers of the app was dividing the $36,582 by the $20 fee for unlocking the full game, which brings you to less than 2,000 paying customers.

Why is this happening? There are a few things stopping these AAA titles from becoming widely successful, and one of those things is, at least with Resident Evil 7, being limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, along with other high-end iPads that have an M1 chip or higher. Another issue is the competing prices on other platforms.

Resident Evil 7 is also $20 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, while Apple strongly recommends players use a controller when playing it. Furthermore, it weighs 25GB but requires users to have at least double that in available storage space. This ask could be too much for some users and simply just annoying for others who suffer from slow internet speeds. All of the aforementioned points stifle sales.