Latest AAA title released on iOS flops with less than 2,000 buyers

Resident Evil 7, the latest AAA game to arrive as an iOS exclusive, has completely flopped, with under 2,000 people purchasing the title.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

AAA titles are making their way to iOS as smartphones' hardware has reached a level where cut-down versions of big-name games can be played on mobile.

Titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding have made their way over to iOS, and according to Appmagic, which estimates store data, none of these titles have performed well in terms of sales. Also joining that disappointing list is Resident Evil 7, which was released on July 2. Appmagic estimates the new release has been downloaded approximately 83,000 times since it launched, earning Capcom about $28,000.

That aforementioned figure doesn't include Apple's mandatory 30% cut of all transactions through iOS, which, if added to the figure, would bring it up to $36 582. How Appmagic arrived at the total number of buyers of the app was dividing the $36,582 by the $20 fee for unlocking the full game, which brings you to less than 2,000 paying customers.

Why is this happening? There are a few things stopping these AAA titles from becoming widely successful, and one of those things is, at least with Resident Evil 7, being limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, along with other high-end iPads that have an M1 chip or higher. Another issue is the competing prices on other platforms.

Latest AAA title released on iOS flops with less than 2,000 buyers 651156156
Open Gallery 2

Resident Evil 7 is also $20 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, while Apple strongly recommends players use a controller when playing it. Furthermore, it weighs 25GB but requires users to have at least double that in available storage space. This ask could be too much for some users and simply just annoying for others who suffer from slow internet speeds. All of the aforementioned points stifle sales.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2024 at 10:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, mobilegamer.biz

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags