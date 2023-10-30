New Apple device batteries pop up in a regulatory database, including an unexpected one

Apple's big 'Scary Fast' event is just around the corner and expectations are high, but a new leak suggests an unexpected product could debut.

Apple is set to hold a new, streamed media event in just a few hours and the leaks continue as we get even closer to the big unveiling. Apple hasn't yet officially confirmed what it intends to show off, but the smart money is on a handful of Macs including laptops and desktops. Now, a new leak has added more fuel to that particular fire while also suggesting that there might be a surprise unveiling in the cards as well.

This latest leak comes via a MacRumors report which notes that new Chinese regulatory database filings suggest that batteries for new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been added, while a new battery for the Magic Keyboard also appears to have been added to the database. To clarify, these filings are actually extensions of existing ones which suggests that the batteries themselves aren't set to change.

All of this matches what we've been told to expect from Apple's 'Scary Fast' event, including the new Magic Keyboard with Apple expected to ditch Lightning and launch a new keyboard with a USB-C port on the back. But the real oddity here is MacRumors' report that claims Apple also resubmitted the iPad mini 6's battery as well.

We aren't expecting Apple to unveil a new iPad mini during Monday, October 30th's event after reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that we would have to wait until 2024 for any new tablets. Whether this means that they were wrong and a new iPad mini is on the way or not, we'll know soon enough.

As for the new MacBook Pros, they're both expected to ship in M3 Pro and M3 Max configuration while a new 24-inch iMac is also expected to be unveiled. If the rumors are correct, that'll ship with an M3 chip inside, replacing the M1 that has been around since 2021.