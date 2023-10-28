Don't expect any of these products to be announced at Apple's 'Scary Fast' event on Monday

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is set to take place on Monday but there are some big product refreshes unlikely to happen, unfortunately.

Apple has already confirmed that it will be holding its 'Scary Fast' event on Monday but it hasn't yet said exactly what it intends to show off. It's pretty clear that there is going to be at least one Mac given its debut after people found a stylized Finder icon on the event's webpage on the Apple website. But which Macs, and what else might Apple be ready to show off?

There have been a lot of rumors about Apple's plans but it's now clear that there will be some devices missing from the big unveiling next week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is normally very well connected with people familiar with Apple's plans. Now, he's had his say on what will be unveiled at Monday's event.

Writing on the Bloomberg website Gurman says that while Apple is working on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip inside, that machine is unlikely to make an appearance on Monday. the same can also be said for M3 versions of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs as well, leaving people to wait until 2024 for those machines.

The wait will also go on for people who want new iPads as well, Gurman says. Apple normally unveils new iPads around the same time as its Macs, but no new tablets are expected until the spring of 2024. At that point, an M3-powered iPad Pro with a new OLED display will likely lead the lineup with a new iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad all also in the works.

Finally, Gurman says that there will be no USB-C refresh for the AirPods or AirPods Max on Monday, despite the AirPods Pro having already ditched Lightning in September.