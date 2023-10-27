NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB could cost just $999, if NVIDIA wanted to dominate AMD

NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB graphics card could have 'we want domination' SUPER pricing, priced at just $999... this would be huge.

We've been hearing more and more about NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB graphics card, hearing a few different rumors suggesting AD103 GPU, then AD102, 20GB of GDDR6X, then 16GB of GDDR6X... well, now we're hearing about pricing, and it's exciting.

NVIDIA's upgraded GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB graphics card could be released to really stir things up with its competitor AMD, not only dropping it into battle above the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but having a price of possibly just $999 to really make an impact. Moore's Law is Dead reports that a $999 to $1199 price could arrive with the RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB and will be pushed to perform 9-15% faster than the RTX 4080.

In terms of upgraded memory, MLID is being told directly that the RTX 4080 SUPER would be using faster 24Gbps GDDR6X memory compared to the 21Gbps GDDR6X memory on the current RTX 40 series GPUs. If NVIDIA does price its RTX 4080 SUPER at $999 to $1199, then we'd most likely see the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti discontinued and the RTX 4070 dropping to below $550.

If that all happens... well, AMD is going to need to make some serious moves when it comes to pricing... because a $999 GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER would be pretty crazy. It seems too cheap... but this is what MLID referred to as NVIDIA's "we want domination" SUPER pricing.

RTX 4080 SUPER -- $999 to $1199

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER -- $799 to $899

RTX 4070 SUPER -- $599 to $649

However, NVIDIA's "we're not that worried" SUPER pricing from MLID is as follows:

RTX 4080 SUPER -- $1199 to $1249

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER -- $849 to $999

RTX 4070 SUPER -- $649 to $699

In this "we're not that worried" SUPER pricing, MLID says that the RTX 4080 SUPER will be pushed to perform 5-10% faster than the RTX 4080 -- which is down from the 9-15% faster than the RTX 4080 speeds from the "we want domination" SUPER pricing and card positioning.