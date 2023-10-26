NASA's Mars rover photographs latest rock sample revealing an ancient environment

NASA has shared a collection of images along with a video of the Mars rover Perseverance capturing a rock sample from an ancient environment.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

NASA has taken to its official X account for its Mars rover named Perseverance to share images and video of its latest Martian sample.

The Perseverance rover X account, which is run from the perspective of the rover, posted a collection of images on October 26 showcasing that its drill bit was "filled to the brim" with its latest sample. The rover explains in its X post that its "abrasion patch" revealed "interesting textures in this bedrock". Notably, the space agency explains that these images are snapshots of the ancient environment that Perseverance is currently exploring.

The Mars rover is located within the Jezero Crater, a location specifically selected by NASA for its high potential of once having running rivers and delta. NASA's educated guess was quickly proven true by Perseverance once it became operational after landing in the crater in February 2021. The rover imaged the surrounding area and provided evidence that Jezero Crater once had flowing water that carved deltas into the landscape. There was also evidence through erosion lines.

As for the samples, NASA has now officially collected 23, and above is a gif of the latest sample being captured by Perseverance's robotic arm.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S, Windows [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.00
$65.24$68.99$69.89
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/27/2023 at 1:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com,

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags