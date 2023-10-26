NASA's Mars rover photographs latest rock sample revealing an ancient environment

NASA has shared a collection of images along with a video of the Mars rover Perseverance capturing a rock sample from an ancient environment.

NASA has taken to its official X account for its Mars rover named Perseverance to share images and video of its latest Martian sample.

The Perseverance rover X account, which is run from the perspective of the rover, posted a collection of images on October 26 showcasing that its drill bit was "filled to the brim" with its latest sample. The rover explains in its X post that its "abrasion patch" revealed "interesting textures in this bedrock". Notably, the space agency explains that these images are snapshots of the ancient environment that Perseverance is currently exploring.

The Mars rover is located within the Jezero Crater, a location specifically selected by NASA for its high potential of once having running rivers and delta. NASA's educated guess was quickly proven true by Perseverance once it became operational after landing in the crater in February 2021. The rover imaged the surrounding area and provided evidence that Jezero Crater once had flowing water that carved deltas into the landscape. There was also evidence through erosion lines.

As for the samples, NASA has now officially collected 23, and above is a gif of the latest sample being captured by Perseverance's robotic arm.