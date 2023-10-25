University issues warning for bomb threat involving robots, 'avoid until further notice'

A bomb threat warning has been issued by a university for a potential threat of danger within delivery robots located across campus.

2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

A university within the US has issued a public warning to students on campus to avoid robots over a potential "bomb threat".

That message was rolled out to students on Tuesday by Oregon State University, which took to its dedicated X account to announce an "urgent OSU alert" for students to avoid Starship delivery robots across campus. The institution wrote, "Do not open robots", and to "avoid all robots until further notice". In an update posted to X its revealed that the bomb threat can be traced back to a student that was playing a practical joke, or a prank.

Starship has since responded to the alert by OSU, writing that despite the bomb threat being a joke it has decided to suspend all Starship robots across the campus until further notice as a precautionary measure. Notably, the Starship fleet consists of 20 food delivery robots that have been running across campus since 2020. OSU allows students and faculty to order food via the delivery robots from surrounding restuarants.

"A student at Oregon State University sent a bomb threat, via social media, that involved Starship's robots on the campus. While the student has subsequently stated this is a joke and a prank, Starship suspended the service. Safety is of the utmost importance to Starship and we are cooperating with law enforcement and the university during this investigation," writes Starship on X

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

