THE FINALS open beta kicks off on PC and consoles tomorrow

THE FINALS enters its Open Beta tomorrow on the PC through Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, runs through until November 5.

If you haven't heard of THE FINALS, it should definitely be on your radar: it's a new team-based multiplayer first-person shooter that takes place inside of a virtual game show -- and it's made by ex-DICE developers who worked on the Battlefield franchise.

Well, THE FINALS will now enjoy a huge cross-platform Open Beta that kicks off tomorrow (October 26) and runs through until November 5 on the PC (through Steam) and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Embark Studios has already run some closed betas of THE FINALS, which were held earlier this year. Still, the new open beta will see the introduction of a new map -- Skyway Stadium -- a new playground for THE FINALS players.

Embark has included a new "Bank-It" game mode that will see four teams of three duke it out for coins in a "casual-friendly" combat-focused mode. Whatever team reaches the maximum limit first, or the team with the most cash banked at the end of the round, will win the Bank-It game mode.

Made by ex-DICE developers (who created the Battlefield franchise)

Fully destructible environments (and we really do mean EVERYTHING)

PC + next-gen consoles only

Amazing graphics + destruction physics (best ever?!)

3 vs 3 vs 3 vs 3 gameplay

NOT a battle royal title

Totally free-to-play

Squid Game-style sci-fi bloodsport feel

Late 2023 release at the earliest

Iconic Arenas

*NEW* Skyway Stadium - Experience the ever-changing Skyway Stadium, where players can test their limits in this treacherous playground.

Monaco - Play through the cobblestone streets of Monaco, making it a perfect map for destruction and closed-quartered combat.

Seoul - Fight atop towering skyscrapers in downtown Seoul with fast paced, vertical gameplay. Be careful to watch where you step so you don't fall.

New and Updated Game Modes

*NEW* Bank-It - Four teams of three battle it out for coins in this casual-friendly, combat-focused mode. The team that reaches the max limit first, or the team with the most cash banked at the end of the round, wins.

Unranked Tournament - A Cashout mode where four teams of three compete to find cashboxes and deposit them in vaults in an unranked tournament format with three rounds and 24 players in total.

Ranked Tournament - A Cashout mode with four teams of three in a ranked tournament format with four rounds and 48 players in total.

Quick Cash - A casual-friendly variant of Cashout in a 3v3v3 format. This mode has longer matches, faster respawn timers, faster extraction times and only one vault at a time.

Practice Range - A place for contestants to test weapons, gadgets, movement-and of course, destruction.

Contestant progression

The free THE FINALS Open Beta BattlePass will include 16 exclusive rewards that, if unlocked, will be transferred to the full game at launch

Item progression will include 5 Mastery Levels per weapon

League Progression

Five Leagues (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond) will include permanent rewards for each tier, along with an exclusive Legendary Diamond Weapon Skin reward for contestants who reach Diamond tier.

Even More Content - The open beta will feature 20 Weapons, 26 Gadgets, and 9 abilities for contestants to choose from, as well as improvements to performance, movement, teamplay, and more.