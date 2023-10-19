NASA telescope captures 'face-on' view of a cosmic monster in deep space

NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope has been used to capture a stunning view of a spiral galaxy 30 million light years away from Earth.

Published
2 minutes & 31 seconds read time

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, has captured a stunning view of a distant spiral galaxy.

IC 5332
Open Gallery 2

IC 5332

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has pointed its old, yet still extremely powerful instruments at the spiral galaxy known as IC 5332, which resides approximately 30 million light-years away from Earth within the constellation Sculptor. The European Space Agency (ESA) notes that IC 5332's orientation is almost "face-on" to Earth, which may not make sense at first, but imagine if a spiral galaxy was a large disk or a circular plate.

From Earth's perspective, the spiral galaxy appears to be completely circular, which is how astronomers determine if Earth is "face-on" to the astronomical object they are attempting to observe. If the spiral galaxy appeared flat, it would mean Earth is looking at it from the side-on - the same as if you were to look at a plate side-on.

"IC 5332 is designated as an SABc-type galaxy in the De Vaucouleurs system of galaxy classification. The 'S' is straightforward, identifying it as a spiral galaxy, which it clearly is, given the well-defined arms of bright stars and darker dust that curl outwards from the galaxy's dense and bright core. The 'AB' is a little more complex. It means that the galaxy is weakly barred, which refers to the shape of the galaxy's centre," writes the ESA

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2023 at 10:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:esahubble.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags