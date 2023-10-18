Let's hope this Nintendo Switch 2 rumor isn't real

A new rumor is circulating regarding Nintendo's next-generation console that is currently in the works, and I really hope it doesn't happen.

Over the past several weeks, there have been a few different rumors surrounding Nintendo's next-generation console, which is presumably the "Nintendo Switch 2".

Previous rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 were very positive as they pointed to a significant performance that can be linked to the console purportedly being powered by an Ampere-based NVIDIA GPU that will enable DLSS. The performance hike would make the Nintendo Switch 2 comparable to the PS4 and Xbox One. It was only yesterday a Nintendo patent surfaced online that resembled a console design that looked like a complete step backward, as it didn't include Joy-Con controllers, only has one joystick, four front-facing buttons, and two shoulder buttons.

Now, another rumor is making the rounds, and it can be traced back to the XboxEra podcast, where co-host Nick Baker shared some information acquired from an unnamed source seemingly familiar with Nintendo's next console. The rumor is that there will be two versions of the Nintendo Switch 2 - one capable of playing Switch games and another that can't. So, if this rumor is true, Nintendo will be releasing one console that comes with backward compatibility and one that won't. Likely through one Switch 2 having cartridges and the other being purely digital.

Sounds very similar to the Sony debacle with the release of the PlayStation 3 consoles. Remember how much gamers enjoyed that? (Not very much at all).

It should be noted that Baker states multiple times throughout the podcast that this is simply a rumor and that he nor his source knows if Nintendo is going to follow through with these plans. I truly hope they don't.

