Satellite uses lasers to beam down data at 10 Gbps in a crazy new communications test

China has announced that one of its satellites has successfully transmitted data from space to a station on Earth at an astonishing 10 Gbps.

Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Chang Guang Satellite Technology, the first commercial remote sensing satellite company in China, has announced its successfully beamed down data at 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps).

Satellite uses lasers to beam down data at 10 Gbps in a crazy new communications test 22222221
Open Gallery 2

A new report from South China Morning Post states that one of Chang Guang Satellite Technology's satellites has successfully sent remote sensing images from a Jilin-1 satellite to a vehicle-mounted ground station. The test pushed data transfer speeds to 10 Gbps, which converts to 1.25 gigabytes per second, or 1,250 megabytes per second. Imagine looking at your game downloading at that kind of speed.

It should be noted that the type of vehicle this data was sent to hasn't been disclosed, nor its capabilities, which may influence the overall speeds achieved. Furthermore, Chang Guang Satellite Technology operates more than 108 satellites, and the satellite that beamed down the data was only launched in December 2022.

"The data rate in this test reached 10 gigabytes per second, which is more than ten times higher than that of the radio-frequency links traditionally used for satellite communication. In the future, Chang Guang Satellite plans to expand the bandwidth to 40-100Gbps, and use such ground stations at various locations across the country to substantially boost its image-acquisition efficiency," explained Wang Xingxing, technical director of CGST's laser communications ground station unit

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$68.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2023 at 10:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scmp.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags