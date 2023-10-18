Spider-Man 2 launch day patch improves the start of the game and adds accessibility options

PlayStation 5 gamers who've bought a boxed copy need to make sure they get the day one patch for the best experience of open world New York.

Spider-Man 2 is due out for the PS5 in just two days now, and as you may be aware, there's a day-one patch for the game - and Insomniac has just shared some new info about it on X (formerly Twitter).

While we don't get to see any release notes, the tweet (spotted by Wccftech) reminds us that those who have plumped for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 will get the version 1.001.002 patch included with the pre-load, so there's nothing to worry about on that score. They'll be good to go with the fully patched game from the off.

Those who have bought a disc copy, though, will want to download the update on launch day to get the "best experience" of the game.

Insomniac does make it clear that you'll be able to play the boxed copy straight away, if you wish, and it's playable from start to the end, but you'll want the patch for the best results, as you'd expect.

The developer tells us: "This update features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience, including some additional accessibility options."

If you've been keeping an eye on Spider-Man 2 reviews, you'll have noticed that the game is doing pretty well in terms of its critical reception. We've also recently written about how gorgeous and smooth the game promises to be on PlayStation 5, which is always a bonus.