Spider-Man 2 launch day patch improves the start of the game and adds accessibility options

PlayStation 5 gamers who've bought a boxed copy need to make sure they get the day one patch for the best experience of open world New York.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Spider-Man 2 is due out for the PS5 in just two days now, and as you may be aware, there's a day-one patch for the game - and Insomniac has just shared some new info about it on X (formerly Twitter).

While we don't get to see any release notes, the tweet (spotted by Wccftech) reminds us that those who have plumped for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 will get the version 1.001.002 patch included with the pre-load, so there's nothing to worry about on that score. They'll be good to go with the fully patched game from the off.

Those who have bought a disc copy, though, will want to download the update on launch day to get the "best experience" of the game.

Insomniac does make it clear that you'll be able to play the boxed copy straight away, if you wish, and it's playable from start to the end, but you'll want the patch for the best results, as you'd expect.

The developer tells us: "This update features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience, including some additional accessibility options."

If you've been keeping an eye on Spider-Man 2 reviews, you'll have noticed that the game is doing pretty well in terms of its critical reception. We've also recently written about how gorgeous and smooth the game promises to be on PlayStation 5, which is always a bonus.

Buy at Amazon

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2023 at 11:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com, insomniac.games

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags