Confirmed: The OnePlus Open foldable phone will be announced next week

The OnePlus Open is a foldable phoe that has been leaked and teased a lot recently and now it's official - OnePlus will formally announce it next week.

After months of rumors it's now official - OnePlus will announce the OnePlus Open foldable phone next Thursday, October 19. The phone has been teased a fair bit of late and is clearly seen in the OnePlus event announcement posted on social network X. Now we just need to wait for the full spec sheet to be announced, too.

The OnePlus Fold is a phone that we've heard a lot about over the last few months and it'll be good to see it finally made official. It promises to be a solid folding phone for people who prefer tablet-like foldables rather than flip phones, and it has some impressive specifications to go with that popular form factor, too. The phone itself will be announced on October 19 at 7:30 PM IST/4:00 PM CET/10:00 AM EDT at an event held in Mumbai, India.

While we haven't yet seen OnePlus confirm all of the new phone's specs, we do have some ideas about what we can expect based on previous leaks. Assuming that they turn out to be accurate we can expect the OnePlus Open to ship with a 7.8-inch foldable display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 4,800mAh battery will be charged by a 67W fast-charging USB-C port while Hasselblad-tuned cameras will include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The optical zoom camera will feature a 64-megapixel sensor.

All of that will presumably be confirmed next week, with other details such as the pricing and color options finally being made official as well.