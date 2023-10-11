AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX specs: up to 96 cores, 192 threads at up to 5.15GHz, 350W TDP

AMD's upcoming flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX CPU specs leaked: 96 cores, 192 threads of Zen 4 power at up to 5.15GHz, with a 350W TDP.

AMD is not far away from the launch of its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series processors, delivering some truly next-gen powerhouse HEDT performance across 6 x SKUs of new CPUs that will be launching in the coming weeks.

But now, we've got some leaked specs on the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor from our friends over at Wccftech. AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor rocks 96 cores and 192 threads based on the new Zen 4 CPU architecture, with a whopping 384MB of L3 cache. We've got base clock speeds of 2.50GHz, boost clock speeds of up to 5.15GHz, and a 350W TDP.

Under that, we've got the Threadripper PRO 7985WX, 7975WX, and 7965WX processors... which will come in 64 cores, 128 threads for the Threadripper PRO 7985WX processor, 32 cores and 64 threads inside of the Threadripper PRO 7975WX processor, and then 24 cores and 48 threads for the Threadripper PRO 7965WX processor.

New Zen 4 Core Architecture

Up To 96 Cores / 192 Threads

New TRX50/WRX50 Platform (Storm Peak)

Up To 350W TDP Designs Across All SKUs

8-Channel & 4-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes

Up To 384 MB of L3 Cache / 480 MB Full Pool

Up To 75% Faster Than Threadripper 5000WX

As for clock speeds, we're looking at the Threadripper PRO 7985WX with a base CPU clock of 3.20GHz, while the 7975WX and 7965WX processors will have a base clock of between 4.0GHz and 4.2GHz, while all three of these processors will be boosting up to 5.35GHz -- 200MHz higher than the flagship Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor. Case sizes will also vary, starting with 256MB for the Threadripper PRO 7985WX, 128MB for the Threadripper PRO 7975WX, and then 96MB on the Threadripper 7965WX processor.

AMD will be officially launching its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000WX series of processors on October 19, with motherboard makers like ASRock, ASUS and GIGABYTE preparing next-gen TRX50 motherboards that are ready for these new beasty HEDT processors.