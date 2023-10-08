AMD's powerhouse Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor is now available for just $349

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is now just $349 at Newegg, heralded as the best gaming CPU on the market, and it just got cheaper... get yours today.

One of the best gaming CPUs money can buy just got cheaper, with Newegg discounting the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D from its $449 MSRP down to $399, and with the promo code available, down to just $349.

AMD's discounted Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor (source: Newegg)

AMD's kick-ass Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, with 96MB of L3 cache and its snazzy second-generation 3D V-Cache technology from AMD. There's also the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor for $25 less, but I don't know why you'd buy that when the Ryzen 7 7800XD is available for just $25 more. It's a no-brainer for AM5 motherboard owners.

If you decide on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, there are multiple benefits here: it's cheap, it goes into any AM5 motherboard, and just works. There's no need to overclock it, as you're going to be loving the performance squeezed out of it at stock... and you won't need some huge, expensive AIO liquid cooler. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor will run on an air-cooler, which makes it an even better proposition for the best value for money gaming CPU money can buy... and now, it's available for $349.

You'll need to get in quickly, however, as these discounts and promotional codes probably won't last for long.

Intel is about to launch its new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors, so if you skipped the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" and its flagship Core i9-13900K and didn't want to dive into the -- much more expensive -- arms of the Intel Core i9-14900K, then consider the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor.