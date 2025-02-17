Bargain CPU of the Century: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D discounted to just $99 at Walmart temporarily

AMD's previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor has been picked up for an uber-cheap $99, making it the bargain of the century for this particular PC gamer.
Redditor "Global-Pickle5818" picked up the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor thanks to Walmart closing down its PC department, getting rid of the 7800X3D for just $99.75 down from $399. This is close to just 25% of its original price, and it's not the only super-cheap processor that the Redditor spotted, as you can see the Intel Core i5-14600K being discounted to just $77.25 down from its original $239 price.
Not only did the Redditor spot the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor for $99, but mentioned that he also purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for $350. Picking up the 7800X3D for just $99 is quite the bargain, especially as you can pick up a fantastic $100-$150 AM5 motherboard, making for a potent gaming PC on the cheap.
AMD has just launched its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, but it doesn't make the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D any less powerful. I'm personally running the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor inside of my desktop gaming PC, configured with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and it is a fantastic combo.
However, picking up the 7800X3D processor for $99 is just nuts... and I'm sure that these processors were flying off the shelves at this discounted price. This Redditor truly picked up a bargain at nutso pricing, just $99 for an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with X3D cache... one of the best gaming CPUs on the planet for under $100 is a great deal.