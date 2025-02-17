All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Bargain CPU of the Century: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D discounted to just $99 at Walmart temporarily

PC gamer picks up AMD's awesome Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D uber-cheap at just $99, thanks to a Walmart closing down its PC department.

Bargain CPU of the Century: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D discounted to just $99 at Walmart temporarily
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: A Redditor acquired an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor for $99 due to Walmart's PC department closure, a significant discount from its original $399 price.

AMD's previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor has been picked up for an uber-cheap $99, making it the bargain of the century for this particular PC gamer.

Bargain CPU of the Century: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D discounted to just $99 at Walmart temporarily 69
2

Redditor "Global-Pickle5818" picked up the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor thanks to Walmart closing down its PC department, getting rid of the 7800X3D for just $99.75 down from $399. This is close to just 25% of its original price, and it's not the only super-cheap processor that the Redditor spotted, as you can see the Intel Core i5-14600K being discounted to just $77.25 down from its original $239 price.

Not only did the Redditor spot the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor for $99, but mentioned that he also purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for $350. Picking up the 7800X3D for just $99 is quite the bargain, especially as you can pick up a fantastic $100-$150 AM5 motherboard, making for a potent gaming PC on the cheap.

AMD has just launched its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, but it doesn't make the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D any less powerful. I'm personally running the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor inside of my desktop gaming PC, configured with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and it is a fantastic combo.

However, picking up the 7800X3D processor for $99 is just nuts... and I'm sure that these processors were flying off the shelves at this discounted price. This Redditor truly picked up a bargain at nutso pricing, just $99 for an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with X3D cache... one of the best gaming CPUs on the planet for under $100 is a great deal.

Photo of the AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$547.97 USD
$577.24 USD $596 USD
Buy
$585 USD
$599 USD -
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $1099 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD -
Buy
£499.88
£514 £548
Buy
$547.97 USD
$577.24 USD $596 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2025 at 3:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles