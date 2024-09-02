Fake CPU alert: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D scam processors have fake heatspreaders, empty PCBs

Scammers are selling AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors with fake heatspreaders, empty PCBs... but you won't know until after you've purchased it.

Great, so now people have to be careful when purchasing AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors with a new scam exposed by Der8auer. The scammers are selling 7800X3D CPUs with fake heatspreaders, and empty PCBs... check it out:

Overclocking legend "Der8auer" purchased an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor from an enthusiast, who had fallen victim to the scam. The processor was sold on the second-hand market in Romania, through a platform called OLX. OLX doesn't allow people to return items purchased from individuals, but there are protections in place that let customers counter-claim if the product delivered is fraudulent, making sure that the scammer doesn't receive their money.

VideoCardz notes that some buyers will try and save money, negotiating a deal directly with the seller outside of OLX, but that removes any protection to the consumer. This consumer purchased a second-hand AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor that turned out to be fake.

The purchaser checked to see if the 7800X3D had any PCB connectors by testing the pads with a multimeter, but it didn't work. Der8auer purchased the 7800X3D processor from the scam victim, and then made a video detailing how you can easily see if something is wrong with a CPU you have just purchased.

Der8auer noticed the lack of glue on the capacitors around the IHS, with the unique design of the AM5 package seeing AMD place capacitors around the IHS, but it requires protective measures -- adhesive -- to secure them. This glue isn't on the regular non-X3D processors, with AMD adding it for its X3D processors... so when it's not there, you know something is (seriously) wrong.

Here's what to spot with fake 7800X3D vs genuine 7800X3D processors: