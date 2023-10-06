Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra might ditch in-house Exynos chips for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

A new report claims that Samsung will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all Galaxy S24 Ultra models, regardless of where they are sold.

If you're buying a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra next year you might get the same chip inside, no matter where you buy it. Choose the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ and things will get a bit more complicated, however.

That's according to a new report which claims that Samsung will use a single chip in its range-topping smartphone, but it will offer two different types in the rest of its lineup. If true, buyers of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will get a different chip depending on where they happen to buy the device itself.

This is according to The Elec which says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip no matter where it is sold, making for a consistent offering. However, it's thought that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models sold in Europe and South Korea will be equipped with Samsung's in-house silicon under the Exynos brand name.

If this all comes to fruition it's believed that the Exynos 2400 will be the chip of choice for lots of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models, while those buying in specific markets, like the United States, will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip no matter which of Samsung's new phones they buy.

We can expect to learn more about the Qualcomm chip within the next few weeks, but the Samsung phones aren't set to be announced until January 2024. Thankfully, Samsung's ability to prevent leaks is lacking so we can expect to learn more between now and the official unveiling at an expected January Unpacked event.