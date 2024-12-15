All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

Lexar unleashes ultra-low latency DDR5-6000 CL26 memory, says it's 'ideal for 9800X3D'

Lexar has just unveiled its new DDR5 ARES memory that is offered in up to DDR5-6000 but at ultra-low latencies of just CL26, which is 'ideal for 9800X3D'.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lexar has introduced the ARES DDR5-6000 CL26 memory, featuring ultra-low latency ideal for gaming, particularly with the 9800X3D processor. It offers a 10% performance improvement over existing CL30 memory. The memory uses SK hynix A-die modules, available in 32GB kits. Updates on larger kits are expected at CES 2025.

Lexar has just unveiled its new ARES DDR5-6000 CL26 memory, with its ultra-low latency said to be "ideal for 9800X3D". Check it out:

Lexar unleashes ultra-low latency DDR5-6000 CL26 memory, says it's 'ideal for 9800X3D' 408
3

The new Lexar ARES DDR5-6000 CL26 ultra-low latency memory has an ultra-low timing delay as low as 55ns, which the company says "the lower the timing, the smaller the delay, and the more significant the 1% low frame improvements in the game. This fast response capability allows players to enjoy more stable picture performance at critical moments, reduce lags and frame rate fluctuations, and gain a competitive advantage".

We can expect not just improvements in the 1% FPS average, but also an overall 10% improvement in performance with the new ARES DDR5-6000 CL26 memory compared to the CL30 memory already on teh market.

Lexar unleashes ultra-low latency DDR5-6000 CL26 memory, says it's 'ideal for 9800X3D' 409
3

Lexar is using SK hynix A-die memory modules which are locked to 1.45V at 6000 MT/s, but the new Lexar ARES DDR5-6000 CL26 memory is only available in 32GB kis (2 x 16GB sticks) with no news on 24GB sticks (48GB kits) or 32GB sticks (64GB kits). We should hopefully get an update at CES 2025 in a few weeks' time.

In his review of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, our CPU review Chris said: "The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse with none of the weaknesses of prior X3D chips. It delivers the excellent gaming performance we've come to expect, but its high clock speeds mean it doesn't give up performance in non-gaming applications. If you're a gamer first and foremost and want a highly capable multi-tasking chip as a bonus, the 9800X3D is the best chip there is".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, item.jd.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

