AMD Radeon RX 7900M: high-end laptop GPU launches October 19

AMD will be unveiling its flagship laptop GPU in the coming weeks, with the Radeon RX 7900M mobility GPU getting some leaked details that should excite mobile gamers who want a Team Red laptop GPU solution.

AMD already has a couple of mobile RDNA 3-based GPU solutions on the market right now, with the Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7600 series graphics chips based on the Navi 33 ASIC. These mobile GPUs are for entry-level and mainstream laptops right now for 1080p and even some light 1440p gaming, but soon there'll be a high-performance Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU that will power upcoming future high-end Radeon GPU-powered gaming laptops.

The upcoming Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU will be based on the high-end RDNA 3 ASIC -- Navi 31 in particular -- with 5nm GCDs and 6nm MCDs. The upcoming enthusiast-class mobile GPU will feature a cut-down Navi 31 die, so don't go expecting Radeon RX 7900 XTX desktop graphics performance inside of a gaming laptop.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M will feature 36 WGPs or 72 Compute Units, totaling 4608 cores: this is 20% more cores than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, and 10% less than the Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card. AMD will be slapping 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus on the Radeon RX 7900M, which means AMD will have the same total VRAM (16GB) as NVIDIA's highest-end mobile GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs inside of gaming laptops today.

We are expecting a 160W TGP on the Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU, meanwhile, it can drive up to 200W of power through AMD's own SmartShift technology. GPU clocks will be tight, so we should expect something under 2.0GHz, but performance-wise, the Radeon RX 7900M should compete with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU... not bad, not bad at all, Team Red.

When can we expect the AMD Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU? Well, according to our friends at Wccftech, AMD will be launching its new Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU on October 19. AMD will have a huge October, given that it's also launching its next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 "Storm Peak" processors on the same day. It's not just a huge month for AMD, but October 19 will be a huge day indeed for Team Red in terms of new workstation-class CPUs and mobile GPUs.