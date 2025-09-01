AMD's next-gen Radeon RX flagship gaming card rumored with over 12,000 RDNA 5 GPU cores

AMD's next-generation RDNA 5-based Radeon RX series GPUs rumored with up to 128 cores per CU, over 12,000 cores for the flagship RDNA 5 gaming GPU.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 gaming GPUs are rumored to feature up to 128 Compute Units and over 12,000 cores, doubling current performance. The lineup includes multiple configurations with LPDDR6 memory for cost efficiency, targeting both gaming and workstation markets, promising significant performance gains and competitive pricing.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 gaming GPUs could feature up to 128 Compute Units, and over 12,000 RDNA 5 cores on its top die for the flagship RDNA 5 card according to new rumors.

In a new post by Chiphell member ZhanZhanHao, AMD's flagship RDNA 5 gaming GPUs would feature up to 128 cores per compute unit, which is a huge upgrade (double) over the current flagship RDNA 4 GPU inside of the Radeon RX 9700 XTX which has 64 CUs.

AMD is expected to launch at least four different GPU die configurations for RDNA 5 according to leaks, in both the gaming-focused Radeon RX series and workstation-based Radeon PRO series GPUs. We should expect the higher-end RDNA 5 die with 96 CUs (12,288 cores), while the mid-tier card would sport 40 CUs, low-end die with 24 CUs, and the entry-level die with 12 CUs. Here's how the RDNA 5 stack would look:

In recent rumors, we've heard that AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 cards would feature LPDDR6 laptop memory, which would be an interesting choice given that NVIDIA has rolled out its GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs with GDDR7. However, from an economic perspective, LPDDR6 memory is much cheaper than GDDR7, and would usher in next-gen RDNA 5 cards at cheaper price points (if those rumors are correct).

In other rumors, we heard that AMD's next-gen Radeon RX series "RDNA 5" GPUs would feature up to 36GB of GDDR7 and would be an "RTX 6090 killer" with more on that in the links above.