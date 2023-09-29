TT Show Episode 5 - The massive Xbox leak, XPG's Battlecruiser II and Interview, and more!

It's another big week of news, and in Episode 5 of The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about the big Xbox leak and on the PC side sit down with XPG.

Published
3 minutes & 39 seconds read time

It's been another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, and Jak and Kosta are back with a new episode of The TT Show - TweakTown's official podcast. This week, they go all-in on the massive Xbox leak that revealed console refresh plans, new games, new controllers, and a possible switch to ARM-based computing for the next Xbox console generation in 2028.

This week, Kosta sits down with the Head of Product over at XPG, Luca Fiore, to discuss to talk about the company's new Battlecruiser II chassis, what goes into the development of a case, industry trends, and why it's so important to engage and take on community feedback. And thanks to XPG, we've got a massive prize pack of gear to giveaway. Head here for more info!

Jak and Kosta also look at the state of mobile gaming when you can hook up the new iPhone to a TV to play Resident Evile with a PS5 controller. Plus, the GeForce RTX 4090 finally meets its match - and it's not Crysis or the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update. It's a display!

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Buy at Amazon

XPG Core Reactor II Modular PSU 850W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$124.99
$124.99$124.99-
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2023 at 4:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags