Looks like Valve is updating SteamVR for a big overhaul and a possible new headset

SteamVR Client updates point to a massive update coming soon, and it could also mean that a brand-new wireless VR headset from Valve is on the way.

When it launched in 2019, the Valve Index was one of the most advanced VR headsets to hit the market - bolstered by excellent software support in the form of SteamVR. With the per-eye resolution of 1440 x 1600 pixels, wide field-of-view (FOV), and high refresh-rate support, it's still a capable headset. Not to mention Valve's excellent Index Controllers being designed specifically for VR.

However, with multiple wires to connect the headset and tracking reliant on base stations that you need to wire and power, even on Steam, the Index has been overtaken by the more consumer-friendly Meta Quest 2. The Quest 2, like the recent PSVR 2 headset for the PlayStation 5, adopts an inside-out tracking approach (with the latter offering full eye-tracking) with a single-cable solution.

In the case of the Quest 2, the option to go wireless. This makes recent updates and changes to SteamVR exciting, pointing to a massive overhaul. And with new battery information and rumors surrounding Valve's "Deckard" headset hardware swirling - Steam VR 2.0 and the Index 2.0 could be here soon.

Of course, this is the Valve we're talking about, and we could wait a while before anything becomes concrete. The information on the SteamVR software updates comes via Brad Lynch (SadlyItsBradley) over on X, where the Steam VR Client has added entries for new UI elements, icons, settings, battery indicators for the dashboard, expanded status information, and even some new Valve VR apps.

The battery stuff, in particular, makes sense when you're dealing with a wireless headset - and this brings us to Valve's "Deckard" which is based on the company's patent for a wireless VR headset with eye-tracking - but that was back in 2021. However, with all of the SteamVR changes happening over the past couple of months, it looks like Valve is, at the very least, testing and developing software and support for its wireless VR headset and Index follow-up.

Something's up for sure, and even if it's simply a SteamVR overhaul - we're keen to find out more.