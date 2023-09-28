ChromeOS 117 is here and it's a biggie for Chromebook owners

If you're reading this on a Google ChromeOS device, you're going to want to take a look at a new software update that might be waiting for you. ChromeOS 117 is now rolling out and it brings with it some pretty major changes and improvements.

The new update is of course free to download and we'd suggest that you do that as soon as possible. Not only are you going to get a brand new Material You redesign to look at but you can also look forward to a number of usability improvements that will make your Chromebook a different beast in use.

The biggest change is of course the new look which includes a number of changes throughout the system. The most noticeable one is probably the revamped Quick Settings, a change that makes everything easier to see and interact with. Gone are the circular buttons and in come new, rectangular ones that are easier to discern when looking at a glance. They're going to be easier to hit when making selections, too.

Other improvements include a new adaptive charging feature that will allow Chromebooks to hold their charge at around 80% and then use machine learning to predict when it will be taken off charge before topping itself up to 100% just in time. That should ensure that batteries last longer in terms of longevity, although it might take some time for your Chromebook to learn your charging habits.

Overall the look and feel is a more cohesive, more fun one that makes everything seem like it's been well thought out - not something that can always be said about ChromeOS. We'd suggest taking it for a spin as soon as you can to see what all the fuss is about.