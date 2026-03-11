Phase is a new gaming mouse that turns into a game controller

The Phase is a new gaming mouse from startup Pixelpaw Labs, and it features a unique design that splits in two, transforming it into a game controller.

TL;DR: Pixelpaw Labs' Phase is a versatile PC gaming mouse that splits into a JoyCon-style controller with dual analog sticks and buttons. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless, offers 18 customizable inputs, up to 72 hours battery life, and seamless multi-device switching.

Pixelpaw Labs is a new startup, and its first gaming peripheral, simply called 'Phase', is a PC gaming mouse that can split in two to become a game controller. A literal mouse of two halves, the magnetic split design turns the PC gaming input device into a JoyCon-style controller with access to traditional dual analog sticks, as well as face and shoulder buttons familiar to all gamers.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms, with Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, it's certainly a versatile peripheral - and one that will also let you seamlessly switch between three devices. Pixelpaw Labs plans to launch the Phase via a Kickstarter campaign but is already accepting pre-orders on its own site ahead of crowdfunding.

With an introductory price of $115 USD for the Phase, there's also a planned Phasegrip add-on that will connect the controller half of the mouse's design to a smartphone, similar to devices like the Backbone or Razer Kishi. With its unique two-in-one design, here's a quick breakdown of the Phase's specs and features.