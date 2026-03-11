TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
Phase is a new gaming mouse that turns into a game controller

The Phase is a new gaming mouse from startup Pixelpaw Labs, and it features a unique design that splits in two, transforming it into a game controller.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Pixelpaw Labs' Phase is a versatile PC gaming mouse that splits into a JoyCon-style controller with dual analog sticks and buttons. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless, offers 18 customizable inputs, up to 72 hours battery life, and seamless multi-device switching.

Pixelpaw Labs is a new startup, and its first gaming peripheral, simply called 'Phase', is a PC gaming mouse that can split in two to become a game controller. A literal mouse of two halves, the magnetic split design turns the PC gaming input device into a JoyCon-style controller with access to traditional dual analog sticks, as well as face and shoulder buttons familiar to all gamers.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms, with Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, it's certainly a versatile peripheral - and one that will also let you seamlessly switch between three devices. Pixelpaw Labs plans to launch the Phase via a Kickstarter campaign but is already accepting pre-orders on its own site ahead of crowdfunding.

With an introductory price of $115 USD for the Phase, there's also a planned Phasegrip add-on that will connect the controller half of the mouse's design to a smartphone, similar to devices like the Backbone or Razer Kishi. With its unique two-in-one design, here's a quick breakdown of the Phase's specs and features.

  • The Phase's gaming mouse specs include a 16,000 DPI optical sensor with a 1,000 Hz polling rate and dual-mode connectivity across Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless
  • The Phase features 18 customizable inputs covering its buttons, triggers, analogue sticks, and more, and will ship with a dedicated PixelPlay companion app
  • It includes a "capacitive scroll strip" for mouse navigation when in controller mode
  • It will be compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and ChromeOS
  • It offers up to 72 hours of battery life and can pair with up to three devices simultaneously
News Source:pixelpawlabs.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

