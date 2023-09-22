Buying a new iPhone 15? Make sure that you update it to iOS 17.0.2 before you do anything

So you're picking up your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro from the Apple Store or a courier just dropped it on the doorstep - however you got the thing, you're going to want to make sure that it's running the latest software before you try and set it up.

We aren't talking about iOS 17 of course, that'll be preinstalled on every iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro that comes out of Apple's factories. Instead, we're talking about iOS 17.0.2, a new update that was rolled out yesterday and targets only Apple's newest iPhones. Those with iPhone 14 models, for example, can't install it. And now we know why - the new iPhones have a bug that prevents them from being properly set up.

Specifically, Apple's latest iPhones won't let you restore from another iPhone in order to keep all of your data. You have to either do it via an iCloud or computer backup instead which is less than ideal. Apple knows that, and there's already a fix - that fix is iOS 17.0.2, and we'd suggest that you let your new iPhone install it before you try and migrate away from your old iPhone.

At least one of the TweatTown team had this issue when getting a new iPhone set up at the Apple Store on launch day and wound up just restoring from iCloud instead. The update servers were struggling to allow the iPhone to install iOS 17.0.2, making the process a long and arduous one.

Thankfully, the process should have worked and presumably will do for those days when Apple's servers aren't so busy. Normally the iOS 17.0.2 update would present itself for installation before the migration from an old iPhone begins. If it does, we'd suggest going that route.