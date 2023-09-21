Baldur's Gate 3 massive new patch won't be here today - but will arrive tomorrow we're told

The third patch for Baldur's Gate 3 promises a whole raft of improvements and fixes, plus we're also getting the Mac version of the RPG.

The third big patch for Baldur's Gate 3 was supposed to be arriving today, but that isn't going to happen - it's been subject to a slight delay.

Developer Larian took to X (formerly Twitter) to let us know that patch three wouldn't be coming on September 21 as initially promised, but that it'll be here the following day, on September 22.

As delays go, that's a pretty palatable one, and still means that Baldur's Gate 3 players will get the benefit of the new patch before the weekend rolls around.

Larian is taking the extra day is ensure the patch is thoroughly tested, which seems fair enough. If there's any doubt that it might be less than watertight, we're sure adventurers around the globe would rather wait a bit longer than run any risks of things going astray.

It's also worth noting that along with the third patch, and all the many tweaks and changes it'll doubtless apply, there's another key happening here in that the Mac version of Baldur's Gate 3 is going live tomorrow.

Each patch for the RPG seems to get bigger. The first one fixed over a thousand bugs and glitches, and the second did even more work under the bonnet than that, including performance optimizations, a raft of improvements for the interface, and much more.

Meanwhile, the game continues to be very well-received, although even given that, it sounds like an expansion may not be all that likely for Baldur's Gate 3. Mainly because carrying on where the RPG left off could prove a tricky business...