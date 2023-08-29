Baldur's Gate 3 patch #2 is imminent, and you might want to wait for it if you're near the end

The second patch will do a lot more than the first - including epilogue changes, so if you're close to finishing, you may want to hold on for those.

The first patch for Baldur's Gate 3 landed towards the end of last week, and the developer is now building up hype for the second patch.

We're told that patch #2 is just around the corner, and that it's going to make some big changes to the RPG.

Specifically, that includes major boosts on the performance front, a whole bunch of tweaks - likely in the same vein to the ones we saw in patch #1 - and it also "begins our journey incorporating [player] feedback into Origin Character epilogues."

So that means some gamers close to the end of the RPG are likely to wait for these epilogue changes to come through before finishing their adventure.

We can expect other major things to be implemented, as well, although Larian doesn't elaborate any further on what exactly. We'll get more info soon enough, as you'd expect if this second patch really is just around the bend.

As mentioned, the first patch just arrived for Baldur's Gate 3, providing cures for over a thousand bugs and glitches of one type or another. That's a whole lot of fixing.

Previous to these patches, we witnessed a bunch of hotfixes for the game, one of which was pretty important given that it dealt with a problem whereby saved games were corrupted.

While all the fixing and patching is happening laudably quickly for Baldur's Gate 3, what won't be happening in a swift manner is the arrival of an expansion for the RPG. It's likely that an expansion won't even happen, we've been informed, though there is still an outside possibility - but it'll be well in the future, if it does ever turn up.